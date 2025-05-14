Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

