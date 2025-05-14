Northern Trust Corp Has $19.63 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,491,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.93. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on LGIH

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.