Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.72 and a beta of 1.30. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

