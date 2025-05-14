Northern Trust Corp Purchases 234,191 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.88. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

