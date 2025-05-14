Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. Stephens boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NYSE:SAH opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

