NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Institutional Trading of NRG Energy
NRG Energy Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
