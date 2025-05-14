Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
