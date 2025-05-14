Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

