NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 293.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in NV5 Global by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NVEE opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

