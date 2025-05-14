Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 2,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

