Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.42. Omeros has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

