Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 36,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.