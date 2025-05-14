Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $51,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 101,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

