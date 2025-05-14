Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $199.23 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

