Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.