Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Critical Review

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paysafe and Swvl”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.70 billion 0.48 -$20.25 million $0.36 38.31 Swvl $17.21 million 1.83 $3.06 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Paysafe has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -1.38% 12.92% 2.25% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paysafe and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 2 2 0 0 1.50 Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paysafe presently has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Swvl.

Summary

Paysafe beats Swvl on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.