Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.