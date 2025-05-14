PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 198,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 179,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.