Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

