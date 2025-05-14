Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

