Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $548,000 Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,575. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.57.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

