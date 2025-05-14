Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 948,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 487,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 118,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.