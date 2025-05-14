Q3 Earnings Forecast for ROAD Issued By DA Davidson

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Construction Partners in a report released on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,499,000 after acquiring an additional 173,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,147,000 after acquiring an additional 642,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,055.39. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

