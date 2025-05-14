Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $52.09. Approximately 1,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Relx Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $44.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

