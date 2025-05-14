Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Renalytix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

