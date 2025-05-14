Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) by 224.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Renovaro were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RENB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovaro Price Performance

Shares of RENB stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62. Renovaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.