Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,226,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after buying an additional 788,156 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,343,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,464,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,422,000 after buying an additional 468,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

