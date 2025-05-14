Reviewing Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) & Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soligenix and Schrödinger”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $840,000.00 7.27 -$6.14 million ($4.29) -0.44 Schrödinger $230.49 million 7.53 $40.72 million ($2.63) -9.03

Risk & Volatility

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Soligenix. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soligenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Soligenix has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soligenix and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schrödinger 0 1 4 1 3.00

Schrödinger has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Given Schrödinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Soligenix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Schrödinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -1,473.38% -223.29% -74.18% Schrödinger -91.84% -35.77% -24.51%

Summary

Schrödinger beats Soligenix on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia, Ib, and Ic clinical trials; SGX943, a therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

