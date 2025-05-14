Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 38,153,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 84,073,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 14.6%

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

