Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $60.92. Approximately 20,483,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 26,145,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,987.03. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,362,194 shares of company stock worth $116,234,743. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $302,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

