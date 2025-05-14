Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 26,884 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after buying an additional 601,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,411 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $318.66 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.