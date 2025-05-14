Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AQN opened at $5.60 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Stories

