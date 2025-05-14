Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,987 shares of company stock worth $422,141. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $166,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $124,113,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $122,795,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $86,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.