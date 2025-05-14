Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.69.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.02 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.35. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after buying an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

