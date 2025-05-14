Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $7.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.20. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 31,233,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216,751 shares during the period. RCF Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $128,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,594,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 361,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 19.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,092,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.