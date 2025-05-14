scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,857,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 632,120 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 989,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 107,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.