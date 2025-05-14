Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

