Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 586.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.