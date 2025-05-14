Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 448,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 221,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Shineco Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 245.08%.

About Shineco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shineco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SISI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 2.12% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

