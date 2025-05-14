Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 448,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 221,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Shineco Trading Down 2.8%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 245.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco
About Shineco
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shineco
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.