Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.