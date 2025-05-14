Signify Wealth Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signify Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.09. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

