So-Young International (SY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $293.76 million for the quarter. So-Young International has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.58 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.41%.

So-Young International Trading Up 0.0%

SY opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

So-Young International Cuts Dividend

About So-Young International

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th.

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.