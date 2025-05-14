Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Solventum were worth $56,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOLV. Bank of America boosted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

SOLV stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.13.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

