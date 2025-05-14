Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 351,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sonos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,025,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sonos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 119,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,671,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Sonos announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

