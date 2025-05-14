Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.05 and last traded at $206.05. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sopra Steria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Up 3.4%

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.87.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

See Also

