SoundHound AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 153,642 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 117,971 call options.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $33,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 765,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,582.72. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.