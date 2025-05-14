SPAR Group (SGRP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect SPAR Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

SGRP opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

