SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.80% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

