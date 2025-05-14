Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

