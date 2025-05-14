Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $27,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Spire by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Spire by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

