Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 680.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Stevanato Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 524,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STVN opened at €24.42 ($27.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.51. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €16.56 ($18.61) and a 12 month high of €24.90 ($27.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0613 dividend. This is a boost from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Stevanato Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($28.88).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

